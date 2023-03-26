Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Published

Bubba Wallace gives brutally honest assessment of performance: 'Need to be replaced'

It was Wallace's third DNF of season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Bubba Wallace was his own worst critic after his day at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, ended early on Sunday.

Wallace would pick up the third DNF of his 2023 season after being involved in a crash on Lap 11 of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Texas. Wallace got into the rear of Kyle Larson and his vehicle suffered a broken toe link among other mechanical issues. He finished in 37th place.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 MoneyLion Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, spin after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

His frustrations boiled over as he got out his car. He then offered some harsh criticism of himself in an interview with FOX after he was cleared from the infield care center.

"Just trying my hardest not to go down this slippery slope of self-doubt right here," Wallace said. "Two weeks in a row of making rookie mistakes six years into Cup? Need to be replaced."

Wallace finished in 20th at the Daytona 500 and 30th at the Pala Casino 400 in California. He accomplished his first top-five finish in Las Vegas at the Pennzoil 400. He would follow that up with a 14th-place finish in Phoenix and 27th in Atlanta.

Mar 25, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA;  NASCAR Cup Series drivers Jordan Taylor (9) and Bubba Wallace (23) speak before qualifying at Circuit of the Americas. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 MoneyLion Toyota, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 24, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The No. 23 driver is coming off his best year yet in 2022 when he finished 19th and had a win at Kansas. He also finished in second place twice during the year.

He’s never made the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.