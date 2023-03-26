Bubba Wallace gives brutally honest assessment of performance: 'Need to be replaced'

Bubba Wallace was his own worst critic after his day at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, ended early on Sunday.

Wallace would pick up the third DNF of his 2023 season after being involved in a crash on Lap 11 of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Texas. Wallace got into the rear of Kyle Larson and his vehicle suffered a broken toe link among other mechanical issues. He finished in 37th place.

His frustrations boiled over as he got out his car. He then offered some harsh criticism of himself in an interview with FOX after he was cleared from the infield care center.

"Just trying my hardest not to go down this slippery slope of self-doubt right here," Wallace said. "Two weeks in a row of making rookie mistakes six years into Cup? Need to be replaced."

Wallace finished in 20th at the Daytona 500 and 30th at the Pala Casino 400 in California. He accomplished his first top-five finish in Las Vegas at the Pennzoil 400. He would follow that up with a 14th-place finish in Phoenix and 27th in Atlanta.

The No. 23 driver is coming off his best year yet in 2022 when he finished 19th and had a win at Kansas. He also finished in second place twice during the year.

He’s never made the NASCAR Cup playoffs.