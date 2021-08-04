Bryson DeChambeau has no regrets about not getting COVID-19 vaccine: 'I don't need it'

Bryson DeChambeau missed out on the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 23, but the professional golfer said that he doesn’t regret not getting the vaccine.

"The vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent it from happening," DeChambeau told reporters at TPC Southwind on Wednesday, via ESPN . "I'm young enough, I'd rather give it (the vaccine) to people who need it. I don't need it. I'm a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health."

DeChambeau, who is 27 years old, said that his father and mother both received the vaccine. He added that he didn’t want to take it because he didn’t want to reduce the available supply for people who needed it.

DeChambeau said that he would be open to getting the vaccine if it became "mainstream."

DeChambeau spoke on his positive test and said that he didn’t feel any symptoms for the first two days after testing positive. However, shortly after, he started to feel tired and he lost 8-10 pounds over the last two weeks.

"Started getting fully better two or three days ago," DeChambeau said. "For the most part, it's funny, you stay at home and you quarantine for so long, you just feel tired. You're not doing anything."

DeChambeau will participate in this upcoming weekend’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He will play alongside Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith during the first two rounds of the event.