Bryson DeChambeau bombs 412-yard drive in long drive competition

After winning the Ryder Cup Sunday with Team USA, Bryson DeChambeau is hitting 412-yard bombs in a long drive competition. Guy is just built different.

Most players who participated this weekend were out partying and taking a day or two off, but not DeChambeau. He’s addicted to new PRs, and while today was no record for him, he still had a blast. Not like he didn’t party because he did, however he’s already onto his next challenge much sooner than the others.

Sweet announcing by the broadcaster, who clearly knew Bryson was set up for a perfect drive. Goes to show there really are more fundamentals involved in driving the golf ball a long way than just brute strength. What a beast.