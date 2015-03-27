Bryans reach Aussie semis

The world No. 1 twin Bryan brothers, fought doubles quarterfinal winners Tuesday at the Australian Open.

The Bryans snuck past a sixth-seeded Polish team of Mariusz Fyrstenberg and Marcin Matkowski 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 at Melbourne Park.

The 33-year-old Bryans own 11 Grand Slam doubles titles, including the last three Aussie Open crowns. They have won five of the last six Aussie titles and are also the reigning Wimbledon champs.

Up next for the mighty Bryans in the semifinals will be a seventh-seeded tandem of Swede Robert Lindstedt and Romanian Horia Tecau, who topped a 13th- seeded American duo of Scott Lipsky and Rajeev Ram 6-4, 6-4.