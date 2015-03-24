Bryan Bennett throws 4 touchdown passes to lead SE Louisiana past McNeese State 28-9

Bryan Bennett threw four touchdown passes to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 28-9 victory over McNeese State on Saturday night.

The Lions (8-3, 6-1 Southland Conference) stretched their 14-9 lead when Bennett threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Smiley with 11:35 remaining. Bennett's 55-yard TD strike to Devante Scott capped a seven-play, 98-yard drive with 4:46 to play.

Bennett threw scoring passes to Trey Hallman and Smiley in the first quarter. He finished 10-of-18 passing for 185 yards and ran for another 41.

Tyler Bolfing threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Thomas and Jean Breaux kicked a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter to lead McNeese State (6-4, 4-3).

The win helped Southeastern Louisiana keep pace with Sam Houston State (6-1, 7-4) — which beat Houston Baptist 76-0 on Saturday — atop the conference standings.