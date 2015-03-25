Bruins welcome Lightning to snowy Boston

The Tampa Bay Lightning try to avoid a fourth straight setback on Saturday as they continue a tough road trip against the Northeast Division-leading Boston Bruins.

This game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, but it was pushed back to the evening due to a massive snow storm that hit the Boston area overnight on Friday.

The Lightning had won five straight before losing the finale of a five-game homestand on Feb. 2 to the New York Rangers. They have since dropped tests in Philadelphia and New Jersey to fall to 1-3-0 as the visiting team this season.

Each of Tampa Bay's previous three losses had been by a single goal, but the club was doubled up by the Devils in Thursday's 4-2 defeat. Nate Thompson and Matt Carle had the goals for the Bolts, with Martin St. Louis helping to set up both tallies to give him 13 assists on the season.

Anders Lindback was charged for all four goals on 27 shots, but two of those allowed came late in the third on consecutive 5-on-3 power plays for the Devils.

St. Louis started the parade on a two-minute tripping call and Adam Hall was whistled for a hi-stick just 18 seconds later. Tampa Bay head coach Guy Boucher disagreed and was hit with an abuse of officials call during the stoppage for Hall's infraction.

"I didn't see any penalties. I didn't see anything," Boucher remarked. "I just watched the video again. I didn't see anything. I guess I'll have to look at it another 20 times. I'm not going to comment on any penalties."

The Lightning, who own a two-point edge for the top spot in the Southeast standings, wrap their swing on Sunday versus the Rangers, but first try to deal the Bruins just their third setback of the season. Boston has won five of six and has points in eight of its nine games this season, going 7-1-1 to lead the Northeast Division by a point over Ottawa.

The Bruins kicked off their division rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday and logged a 2-1 road win thanks to early third-period goals by Tyler Seguin and David Krejci. Each also had an assist and Tuukka Rask made 20 saves.

"It's a big rivalry but it feels good to win," said Rask. "I knew they were going to crash the net a lot, like those in-tight plays. They missed a couple of times in the first, and they got a lucky goal in the second."

Boston took both games of a quick swing through Canada and will play two of three at home before embarking on a five-game swing.

The Bruins hope to have some more healthy bodies back by then as Shawn Thornton (concussion), Daniel Paille (eye) and Brad Marchand (upper body) are all currently out. Their respective status for Saturday's game are unknown.

The B's have won four straight and seven of their past eight at home versus the Lightning as well as five of the last seven encounters overall.