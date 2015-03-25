Bruins try to continue mastery of struggling Devils

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Boston Bruins take aim at an eighth straight victory over the struggling New Jersey Devils on Saturday night when the two clubs clash at TD Bank Garden.

The Bruins have not suffered a loss to the Devils since a 3-2 setback in New Jersey on April 10. 2011, winning seven straight and 11 of the previous 12 encounters overall. They have also won six in a row at home in this series following New Jersey's last victory in Boston on Nov. 27, 2009.

This matchup would seem to be tilted towards the Bruins tonight. Not only are the Bruins 7-2-0 on the season compared to the Devils' mark of 1-5-4, but Boston is coming off a 2-1 win over San Jose on Thursday that was the Sharks' first in regulation this season.

David Krejci put home a clutch goal with just 0.8 seconds left in regulation, scoring off the rebound of a shot by Adam McQuaid.

"It was a lucky goal," said Krejci. "I tried to get a stick on it and it worked this time."

Jarome Iginla scored his first goal of the season, off an assist from Krejci, while Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots in the Bruins' fourth straight victory.

Boston played without forward Loui Eriksson, who is out indefinitely due to a concussion suffered on a hit to the head versus Buffalo on Wednesday, and was outshot 39-17 in the game.

Rask should get the call tonight and is 3-1-2 with a 1.01 goals against average and two shutouts in seven career meetings with the Devils, including five starts.

The Devils have lost two straight since winning their only game of the season on Oct. 19 versus the New York Rangers. New Jersey is coming off Thursday's 3-2 shootout setback to the Vancouver Canucks.

Facing his former team for the second time this season, Cory Schneider yielded a pair of goals on 21 shots and also allowed the only tally of the shootout.

"No disrespect to Vancouver but I thought I kind of gave them two goals there," Schneider said. "It's my fault we lost the point tonight."

Patrik Elias, who had missed the previous two games with flu-like symptoms, scored and Eric Gelinas added his first career goal. The rookie defenseman was in the lineup to replace captain Bryce Salvador, who returned home to Alberta following a death in the family.

New Jersey, which is 0-5-2 on the road, is expected to go with Martin Brodeur in net tonight. However, the future Hall of Famer has not beaten the Bruins since March, 2010 and is 0-7-2 in the last nine encounters with a 3.31 GAA.