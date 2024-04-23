Expand / Collapse search
Bruins star's wife files for divorce 5 months after his domestic arrest: report

Milan Lucic hasn't played since Oct. 21

Milan Lucic's wife, Brittany, filed for divorce on Monday night citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ Sports.

The Boston Bruins star was arrested in the early hours of Nov. 18 after an alleged domestic violence dispute. Brittany Lucic listed the date of their separation as the previous night.

Lucic took a leave of absence from the team following the alleged dispute and pleaded not guilty to assaulting her. He has not played since Oct. 21.

Milan Lucic #17 of the Boston Bruins follows Dante Fabbro #57 of the Nashville Predators during the first period at the TD Garden on October 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to a Boston Police Department report, Lucic appeared intoxicated when officers arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday after his wife reported that he tried to choke her. Brittany Lucic told the responding officers that her husband had pulled her hair, but said he did not try to strangle her. She declined an offer of medical treatment.

The two got married on July 19, 2012, and the case was eventually dismissed in February after Brittany decided not to testify against her husband.

"The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need," the team said in a statement at the time of his arrest.

Milan Lucic #17 of the Boston Bruins skates during warmups before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 19, 2023 in San Jose, California.

"Obviously aware of what happened last night with Luc. The biggest thing for us is we're a family in here. We're all very, very close. We're obviously very concerned, upset for them and what they're going through, but we have a lot of support for (Lucic's wife) Brittany and the kids and Luc himself," team captain Brad Marchand said back in November.

Lucic is a veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and returned to the team for this season after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, center, is flanked by court officers as he arrives at Boston Municipal Court in Boston on Nov. 21, 2023, for his arraignment on an assault charge in connection with his arrest over the weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. Lucic was released on personal recognizance bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife.

The Bruins, sans Lucic, are currently in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After winning Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they dropped Game 2 on Monday night, 3-2, after Auston Matthews' game-winning goal in the third period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

