Bruins score four in third to down Panthers

Sunrise, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Carl Soderberg and Patrice Bergeron each posted a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins took a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Chris Kelly, Torey Krug and Jarome Iginla each scored a goal for the Bruins, who have ripped off five straight wins. Chad Johnson gave up two goals on 22 shots in the win.

Jimmy Hayes scored both goals for the Panthers, who have lost six of their last eight. Roberto Luongo gave up four goals on 41 shots in defeat.

Boston took a 2-1 lead at 7:38 of the third as Brad Marchand skated down the right wing and sent a turnaround pass over to the slot where Krug backhanded it home for his 13th of the year.

The Bruins gave themselves some room with a power-play goal as the team peppered Luongo with shots, finally getting one through on a one-timer from Bergeron from the right circle at 11:21.

"They came out hard in the third," said Luongo.

Florida got one back just 29 seconds later as Jonathan Huberdeau's wraparound from the right side was stopped, but Hayes was there to push in the rebound.

Iginla, though, scored his 550th career goal just 23 seconds later on a wrister from the slot during a rush play, and Kelly's empty-netter with just over a minute to play sealed the win.

Boston moved one point ahead of idle Pittsburgh for first place in the Eastern Conference.

"We talked about it before the game that Pittsburgh wasn't playing tonight and we were only one point behind them, so it was a big game for us and I think we played a solid road game to come out with the two points," said Bergeron.

Florida drew first blood when Nick Bjugstad's shot from the right circle was stopped, but the rebound came to the left side and Hayes was there to slam it home at the seven-minute mark of the second period.

The Bruins, however, answered less than three minutes later on the power play as Andrej Meszaros' shot from the right point was deflected in by Soderberg in front.

Luongo stopped all 12 shots he faced in the first period, while Johnson made seven saves.

Game Notes

Boston plays in Montreal on Wednesday ... Florida hosts Phoenix on Tuesday ... The Bruins won all five meetings with the Panthers this season, and eight straight overall ... Boston went 2-for-4 on the power play, while Florida was 0-for-4.