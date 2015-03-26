Bruins' November reign continues with 10th straight win

Benoit Pouliot scored in the fifth round of a 3.

Coming off back-to-back shutouts, Tim Thomas had his personal scoreless streak snapped at 145 minutes, but didn't allow a goal in the shootout as the Bruins remained unbeaten in November.

Tyler Seguin, Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara scored for Boston, which overcame deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 in the game. Thomas had 31 saves.

Christian Ehrhoff, Thomas Vanek and T.J. Brennan had goals for the Sabres, who have lost three of four. Brennan scored in his NHL debut and Jhonas Enroth had 36 saves.

Enroth made four straight stops in the shootout before Pouliot snapped a shot under the crossbar on the right side for the winner.

It gave the Bruins their first 10-game winning streak since they captured 10 in a row from December 12, 2008 through January 1, 2009.

After shutting out the Islanders and Canadiens in back-to-back games -- their second and third straight road shutouts -- the Bruins had to fight back to win this one.

Ehrhoff and Vanek scored power play goals 3:26 apart in the first period to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead, the first time Thomas has looked vulnerable in more than a week.

Ehrhoff's slap shot snapped Thomas' scoreless streak, which dated to the third period of a 4-3 win over New Jersey on November 15, at exactly 145 minutes. Vanek then used Boston defenseman Johnny Boychuk as a screen to score on a wrister at the 15:22 mark.

Seguin fired a slap shot past Enroth from the top of the left circle 3:37 into the second period to get Boston on the board, but Brennan's first NHL goal -- on a rebound -- made it 3-1 Buffalo less than eight minutes later.

Marchand collected a rebounds and roofed a shot over Enroth from in close, making it a one-goal game with four minutes left in the second period, and Chara's slap shot through a screen tied the game 3:35 into the third.

The Sabres had a power play for the last 1:03 of regulation and first 57 seconds of overtime, but couldn't score.

Thomas, who had four saves in OT, stood tall against Vanek, Nathan Gerbe, Jason Pominville, Derek Roy and Drew Stafford in the shootout. Enroth stopped shots by Seguin, Rich Peverley, David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron.

Game Notes

Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller hasn't played since suffering a concussion on November 12 when Boston forward Milan Lucic knocked him over in front of the crease as both players went for the puck in a 6-2 Bruins win. Buffalo center Paul Gaustad dropped the gloves with Lucic 83 seconds into this one...Chara made a save with the blade of his stick in the second period after Thomas lost his stick and was sprawled out in front of the net.