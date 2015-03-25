Bruins nip Senators despite Lehner's performance

Nathan Horton scored the game-winner in the third period and the Boston Bruins overcame a career-high 47-save effort by Ottawa's Robin Lehner to get by the Senators, 3-2, at TD Garden.

David Krejci and Tyler Seguin tallied in the first period for the Bruins, who unleashed a season-high 50 shots on net en route to their second straight win.

Anton Khudobin was just a bit better than Lehner, allowing two goals on 47 shots.

Colin Greening and Andre Benoit provided the offense for the Senators, who have dropped two in a row since winning six of seven.

Horton picked up the rebound of a Milan Lucic chance and put the Bruins back on top just after the midway point of the final period, and Lehner made sure it was just a one-goal deficit with several quality saves in the final minutes.

"It was nice to see we bounced back in the third and scored that goal," said Bruins forward Milan Lucic.

The Sens pulled Lehner with 47 seconds to play, then went up 6-on-4 as Boston defenseman Johnny Boychuk was whistled for interference with 32.3 seconds left.

However, an equalizer was not in the cards.

"It was a hard-fought game, but one that we're not used to because it was so much more open," said Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson about the 97 combined shots on goal. We had our opportunities, came close, but their goalie played well."

Ottawa opened the scoring shy of the three-minute mark on Greening's backhander from the right side, but the Bruins struck twice in a span of 61 seconds to move ahead.

First, Krejci jumped into a Zdeno Chara point shot and the resulting carom hit the back of the net at 3:28, then Boston went up 2-1 when Seguin shoveled home a Brad Marchand dish from the right side into an open net just over a minute later.

The Sens drew even with 1:55 played in the third, when Benoit was credited with a tally on his point blast which hit the back brace under the crossbar and caromed back into play. A brief review determined the goal was good, but only after more than a minute of game action followed.

Game Notes

Seguin's game-high 12 shots on net were the most for a Bruin since Bill Guerin did so in 2001 ... Prior to the game, the Bruins acquired veteran forward Jaromir Jagr from the Dallas Stars for forwards Lane MacDermid and Cody Payne and a conditional second-round pick in this June's draft ... Jagr is expected to join Boston on Wednesday ... Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron left the game in the second period and did not return due to an upper-body injury, believed to be a head issue ... Lehner's previous season and career high for saves in one game was a 44-stop effort in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins on February 28.