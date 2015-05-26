Bruins name Don Sweeney GM

Boston, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Boston Bruins named Don Sweeney their new general manager on Wednesday.

Sweeney, who replaces the fired Peter Chiarelli, will be in charge of every aspect of the club's hockey operations.

"Don Sweeney stood out amongst an incredibly talented group of candidates that we considered for this hire," Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. "He carries a unique and impressive mix of playing experience, front office experience and business acumen. Don has complete understanding of what it means to be a Bruin and we have full confidence in him to steward the organization back to being Stanley Cup contenders year in and year out."

Sweeney, 48, has worked in the Bruins' front office the past nine years in various capacities and is "excited and humbled" to be the eighth GM in franchise history.

He spent the last six years serving as Chiarelli's assistant. Chiarelli was fired on April 15 after the Bruins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

"I am fully aware of everyone's expectations to move the organization forward," Sweeney said in a statement. "The challenges ahead rests with the players, the coaches and the management group to work hard to make the necessary changes to bring the Bruins back to the forefront of contending for the Stanley Cup."

Sweeney became the Bruins' assistant GM in September 2009 after stints as the director of player development and director of hockey operations. He also held the title of GM of the Providence Bruins, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, this past season.

"Don has excelled in every role he has been in with the Bruins organization and has a comprehensive understanding of every aspect of our hockey operations department," Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement. "His commitment and drive to bring a championship caliber team to the Boston fans was evident every step of the way through this search process, and I am confident that his leadership of our hockey operations department will lead to success."

Selected by Boston in the eighth round of the 1984 draft, Sweeney played 15 of his 16 NHL seasons with the Bruins. The former defenseman ranks third on the team's all-time games played list (1,052).