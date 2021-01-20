Bruce Arians says Buccaneers will get their 'a-- beat' if they overlook Packers, think about Super Bowl

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off an emotional 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs, and now the Bucs are only one game away from becoming the first team in NFL history to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Head coach Bruce Arians was asked about the opportunity to play in Super Bowl XV, and what it would be like to play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on the game’s biggest stage. But Arians said that the team isn’t looking that far ahead -- their main focus is on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

"We don’t play that game this week. That’s the message to everybody. We play the Packers in the NFC Championship Game," Arians said. "You start thinking about the Super Bowl, you’ll get your a-- beat and you’ll be packing your bags on Monday."

Before the Buccaneers can even think about playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium, their toughest task of the season will come in Green Bay, Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.

The Buccaneers and the Packers squared off earlier in the regular season in Tampa.

Brady completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns. Running back Ronald Jones had 23 carries for 113 yards and two scores, and the Bucs’ defense intercepted Rodgers twice, one of which was returned for a defensive touchdown.

It will be interesting to see how the Bucs and Packers fare this time around with a Super Bowl berth on the line.