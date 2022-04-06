Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Published

Bruce Arians says he pitched Larry Fitzgerald on joining Bucs last season

Fitzgerald has yet to see the field since playing in the 2020-21 season

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Newly named Tampa Bay Buccaneers Senior Football Consultant Bruce Arians appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7 Wednesday to discuss the team’s run for a back-to-back Super Bowl in 2021.

A major speed bump on their path to the postseason became the erosion of their receiving corps late in the season. So much so that Arians had reached out to Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald to pitch him on joining the Buccaneers.

As relayed by Bob McManaman, Fitz told Arians that he "couldn’t run two plays right now." While grateful for the offer, the 38-year-old wideout sounded firm about sticking to his unofficial retirement from the NFL.

Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the sideline during a preseason National Football League game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the sideline during a preseason National Football League game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Arians's time with the Cardinals as the head coach left the lifeline open, but Fitzgerald simply wasn’t in any shape to jump back into football.

Fitzgerald has yet to see the field since playing in the 2020-21 season when he amassed a career-low 409 receiving yards that year.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs the ball in the first quarter against the St. Louis Rams at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec 8, 2013. 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs the ball in the first quarter against the St. Louis Rams at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec 8, 2013.  (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bucs’ receiving woes began when wideout Chris Godwin was sidelined for the year due to an ACL / MCL injury in Week 15.

Another receiver that Tampa Bay’s offense was challenged to account for in the postseason was former Bucs receiver, Antonio Brown.

Brown played his final game for Tampa Bay in Week 17 after a sideline tirade led to his eventual nixing from the team.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the defense of the New York Jets in the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the defense of the New York Jets in the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite Tampa’s need for an adept third target, with Tom Brady-favorite Rob Gronkowski noncommittal to football next season, Brown states that the window for a reunion is seemingly shut.

"I don’t think that’s a possibility," Brown said, via Sports Illustrated. "How things were handled. How I was handled in regards to the injury. [They] just weren’t able to use me for my value. My true value."

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela