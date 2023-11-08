Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns star Myles Garrett says he's closing in on 'peak of my powers' amid strong season

Garrett has 9.5 sacks through the first 8 games of the season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Myles Garrett is halfway through another stellar season with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett finished the 2022 season with 16 sacks, and he is on pace for even more this season. 

Jim Schwartz joined the Browns' coaching staff this season as defensive coordinator, and Garrett seems to have taken his game to the next level in his first year under Schwartz.

The star pass rusher has 9½ sacks and 18 quarterback hits through the first eight games of the season. Garrett's strong play has helped propel the Browns to a 5-3 start to the season.

Myles Garrett comes out

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

This week, Garrett appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and praised Schwartz for setting up the Browns' defenders for success.

"I've got to give credit to my teammates and Jim Schwartz because without those guys and him putting us in position to make plays, none of that's possible," he said. "He's willing to line me up anywhere … and try out stuff. He knows I'm going to do my thing. He's like, 'We'll get you one on one, and you'll wreak havoc, so go do it.'"

Garrett's four forced fumbles also lead the NFL.

Myles Garrett pressures Ryan Tannehill

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, during the first half of a game Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

The 27-year-old defensive end is entering the prime of his career.

"I think I'm nearing my prime, the peak of my powers," Garrett said Tuesday. "I think it's just matching that experience and that wisdom as well as my athletic ability. Both of those being combined, I think that's really taken my game to another level."

Myles Garrett smiles

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium Nov. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Garrett has recorded at least 10 sacks in each of the past five seasons, and he needs just a half sack over the remaining nine games to reach that mark a sixth consecutive year.

The only time he logged less than 10 sacks was his rookie year when he appeared in 11 games.

Garrett is a four-time Pro Bowler and has received first-team All-Pro honors twice. If he continues to perform at his current pace, he'll likely end up with Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods once again.

