Browns star Myles Garrett rips referees following Browns’ victory: ‘Honestly awful’

The Cleveland Browns got the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon at home, but one of their star players was not too pleased with one aspect of the game.

All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett had a problem with the officiating in the game and let his opinions loose during his post-game time with the media.

"The officiating was a travesty today," Garrett told reporters. "…It was honestly awful. Respect to those, they have a hard job, but we have a hard job as well."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There were some instances during the Cleveland-Jacksonville bout when referees may have gotten it wrong, especially on the Jaguars’ final touchdown drive.

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker was called for a defensive pass interference penalty that raised eyebrows on the Cleveland sideline.

Garrett may also have been frustrated with holds and hands-to-the-face situations which did not see the yellow laundry come out on the field throughout the game. Those specifically came when the man with 13 sacks this season was rushing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

FROM OUTKICK: NFL WEEK 15 OPENING LINES INCLUDING THE COWBOYS-BILLS MEGA SHOWDOWN

"I got a lot of respect for those guys, but we get scrutinized for the plays we don’t make, and someone has to hold them accountable for the calls they don’t make," Garrett added. "They need to be under the same microscope as we are every single play."

Comments like this are likely to get Garrett hit with a fine from the league office, as the NFL has been strict about public comments regarding referee performances during games.

Still, as Garrett said, players want officials to be held accountable just like they are during games. Given Garrett is playing on a five-year, $125 million extension, too, he might not mind being docked some cash to make his opinion heard.

Despite Deshaun Watson going down for the year, veteran Joe Flacco led the way for the Browns in a 31-27 victory over the Jags, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, Garrett came away with just one tackle and no sacks on the day, though Cleveland saw Maurice Hurst II, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Za’Darius Smith each record a sack on Lawrence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At 8-5, the Browns remain in playoff position in the AFC as a wild card team.