Browns sign RB Brandon Jackson to 1-year contract, sign rookie S Jamoris Slaughter for 4 years

The Browns have signed running back Brandon Jackson to a 1-year contract and rookie safety Jamoris Slaughter to a 4-year deal.

Also, the team has released safety Eric Hagg, a seventh-round pick in 2011.

Jackson has returned after spending the past two seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2011 from Green Bay. Jackson missed the entire '11 season with a toe injury and he appeared in just two games last season.

Slaughter is the first member of the 2013 rookie class to sign with the Browns, who selected the former Notre Dame player in the sixth round. He missed most of last season with an Achilles injury, but the Browns feel he's close to returning or they wouldn't have let Hagg go.

Hagg started the Browns' first two games last season before he was benched.