Browns select Jedrick Wills with No. 10 pick of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected offensive lineman Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Wills is the second offensive lineman taken off the board after the New York Giants took Andrew Thomas. Wills will line up on the same line as Jack Conklin, whom the team signed in the offseason.

He’s the seventh offensive lineman drafted under Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The Alabama offensive lineman was a top-rated offensive lineman in high school. He helped Lafayette High School to the 6A state championship game in his senior and junior seasons. He was an All-State selection for the Courier-Journal, as well as The Associated Press, and started receiving top recognition as early as his sophomore season.

Wills finished his collegiate career with 28 straight starts. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by The Associated Press. He also won a national championship with Alabama in 2017.

He is going to be a key piece for Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb going forward. The Browns offense was hyped last season only to fall flat with the team missing the playoffs.

The Browns ranked 22nd in points scored and yards gained, respectively, last season.

Cleveland finished the season 6-10.