Browns safety Tashaun Gipson, NFL interceptions leader, to start against Texans

Browns starting safety Tashaun Gipson, the NFL's interceptions leader, will play against Houston after suffering a concussion last week in Cincinnati.

Gipson came back from Cleveland's long weekend after a Thursday night win complaining of headaches. He missed three practices this week before returning Friday. He was upgraded to probable on Saturday and the Browns say he will face the Texans and quarterback Ryan Mallett, making his first career start. Gipson has six interceptions, including four in the past four games.

Mallett doesn't have running back Arian Foster, the league's second-leading rusher. Foster will sit out with a groin injury. The team ruled him out Saturday. Rookie Alfred Blue is starting for Foster.

Browns Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Cameron is missing his third straight game with a concussion, his third in three seasons.

