Browns release DE Dave Kruger, 3 others to reduce roster to 84, must be at 75 by Tuesday

The Browns have released defensive end Dave Kruger, the brother of starting linebacker Paul Kruger, and three others.

Dave Kruger was signed as an undrafted free agent by Cleveland in April. He was slowed during training camp by a concussion.

The Browns also waived defensive back Vernon Kearney, wide receiver Cordell Roberson and linebacker Tommy Smith. Cleveland's roster now stands at 84 players, and the club has to get down to the NFL-mandated, 75-player limit by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Browns have yet to make a move with running back Dion Lewis, who had surgery last week on his broken leg. It's possible Lewis could be played on season-ending injured reserve.