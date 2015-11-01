Browns quarterback Josh McCown starting vs. Cardinals

CLEVELAND (AP) Browns quarterback Josh McCown will start against Arizona despite being limited in practice this week.

McCown sustained a shoulder injury and bruised his ribs last week in a loss to St. Louis. He was kept out of practice Wednesday and did not handle his full workload the following two days.

Johnny Manziel was in line to start if McCown couldn't. The second-year QB is under review by the NFL for a domestic incident on Oct. 12. The league is reviewing his case and has not yet made a decision on whether to discipline Manziel, who may have violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Also, Browns wide receiver Dwayne Bowe is active for the first time in four weeks. He has yet to catch a pass in his first season with Cleveland. Bowe is active because receiver Andrew Hawkins has a concussion.

---

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL