Browns Pro Bowl receiver Josh Gordon practices as he awaits possible NFL suspension

Pro Bowl receiver Josh Gordon is practicing with the Cleveland Browns while awaiting a possible NFL suspension.

Gordon is perhaps the team's best player, and he could be banned a year for reportedly failing another drug test for marijuana use. He was suspended two games last season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and still led the league in yards receiving.

The Browns have remained committed to Gordon, who recently was ticketed for speeding and a passenger in his car was cited for marijuana possession. The Berea Municipal Court website shows he is to appear in court Wednesday.

It's not known if this latest matter has soured the Browns on Gordon. The league has not commented.

