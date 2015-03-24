Expand / Collapse search
September 19, 2015

Browns Pro Bowl receiver Josh Gordon practices as he awaits possible NFL suspension

By | Associated Press
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon makes a catch during organized team activities at the NFL football team's facility in Berea, Ohio Tuesday, June 3, 2014. Gordon, who is awaiting a possible second NFL drug suspension, was cited for speeding last week and could be running out of chances in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) (The Associated Press)

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) stretches before organized team activities at the NFL football team's facility in Berea, Ohio Tuesday, June 3, 2014. Gordon, who is awaiting a possible second NFL drug suspension, was cited for speeding last week and could be running out of chances in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) (The Associated Press)

BEREA, Ohio – Pro Bowl receiver Josh Gordon is practicing with the Cleveland Browns while awaiting a possible NFL suspension.

Gordon is perhaps the team's best player, and he could be banned a year for reportedly failing another drug test for marijuana use. He was suspended two games last season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and still led the league in yards receiving.

The Browns have remained committed to Gordon, who recently was ticketed for speeding and a passenger in his car was cited for marijuana possession. The Berea Municipal Court website shows he is to appear in court Wednesday.

It's not known if this latest matter has soured the Browns on Gordon. The league has not commented.

