Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns place eight players on reserve/COVID-19 list amid outbreak

The Browns will be down quite a few players this upcoming week

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Cleveland Browns will be down quite a few players this upcoming week.

On Tuesday, the Browns announced that they placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, on Dec. 6, 2020,

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, on Dec. 6, 2020, (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Some key players who were put on the list include wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, and offensive guard Wyatt Teller.

The NFL Network reported that the Browns-Raiders game will remain on as scheduled.

In Week 14, the Browns managed to come away with a 24-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North matchup.

Wyatt Teller of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M and T Bank Stadium on Sept. 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. 

Wyatt Teller of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M and T Bank Stadium on Sept. 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 22 of 32 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Landry hauled in five receptions for 41 yards and one score, and Hooper had five catches for 30 yards with one TD.

Defensive end Myles Garrett scored his first career touchdown when he stripped Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. He picked up the football and ran 15 yards into the end zone for the score. Ravens starter Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained right ankle early on in the game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry after Landry scored a 16-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry after Landry scored a 16-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Losing Landry, Hooper, Wills and Teller is huge because they are all starters on the Browns’ offense. In a must-win game, Mayfield will have his work cut out for him and Cleveland’s defense will need to pick up the pieces to come away with the win over the Raiders.

