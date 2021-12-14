Browns place eight players on reserve/COVID-19 list amid outbreak

The Cleveland Browns will be down quite a few players this upcoming week.

On Tuesday, the Browns announced that they placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Some key players who were put on the list include wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, and offensive guard Wyatt Teller.

The NFL Network reported that the Browns-Raiders game will remain on as scheduled.

In Week 14, the Browns managed to come away with a 24-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North matchup.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 22 of 32 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Landry hauled in five receptions for 41 yards and one score, and Hooper had five catches for 30 yards with one TD.

Defensive end Myles Garrett scored his first career touchdown when he stripped Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. He picked up the football and ran 15 yards into the end zone for the score. Ravens starter Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained right ankle early on in the game.

Losing Landry, Hooper, Wills and Teller is huge because they are all starters on the Browns’ offense. In a must-win game, Mayfield will have his work cut out for him and Cleveland’s defense will need to pick up the pieces to come away with the win over the Raiders.