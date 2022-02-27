Browns' Myles Garrett supports QB Baker Mayfield: 'He's my guy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett put together a second straight All-Pro season when he piled up 16 sacks for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. And even though the Browns failed to make the playoffs, Garrett is confident in the franchise moving forward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett says he's 100% behind quarterback Baker Mayfield, even though the team finished with an 8-9 record, what many considered a disappointment for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

"I mean, he's my quarterback. He's my guy. He stuck by us, I'mma stick by him," Garrett told TMZ Sports in a recent interview . "I believe in the Browns."

AMAZON WAS SET TO PAY $100M TO RAMS' SEAN MCVAY: REPORT

In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record in the regular season, and they came away with a postseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opening round of the playoffs. In the divisional round that year, Cleveland’s season came to an end when it fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns didn’t extend Mayfield’s contract after his fourth NFL season. Instead, the franchise decided to wait another year. Now, Mayfield’s future with the organization is certainly in doubt, especially after his season of battling injuries. Mayfield also turned the football over at a much higher rate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland could be in the market for veteran quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, or Russell Wilson, but it’s likely that Mayfield will return as the starter on his fifth-year option in 2022. If Mayfield has a bounce-back season, the Browns will probably extend him, but if he struggles once again, the Oklahoma product could be on his way out of Cleveland.