Browns' Malik McDowell prompts school 'lockdown' after walking property 'completely naked,' 911 calls reveal

A series of 911 calls on Monday revealed the bizarre scene that unfolded in Deerfield Beach, Fla., resulting in the arrest of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who was seen walking naked near a preschool before eventually attacking a deputy.

McDowell, 25, was charged with one count of aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest and public exposure after the NFL player was seen walking around several buildings naked and at one point appeared to lay down in the middle of a road, according to police records obtained by Fox News.

BROWNS’ MALIK MCDOWELL ARRESTED IN FLORIDA FOR PUBLIC EXPOSURE, ATTACKING AN OFFICER

One caller can be heard telling another employee in what initially was identified as a learning center, that the building was going into lockdown.

"You’re gonna go into lockdown," the caller said. "You’re going to have to take these kids into the bathroom, OK."

The woman informed dispatch that McDowell was "completely naked," and he could be seen "walking up and down in front of the building."

"Help them get in their safe places," she said right before hanging up the phone.

A second caller, who identified the facility as a preschool, depicted a similar scene.

"He’s just laying down in the parking lot," he said. "Now he’s at the front of the preschool."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A third caller told dispatch that the man had been seen walking on her building’s premises before heading onto the street.

"He’s laying on the floor in the middle of the road while cars are going by," she said. "There’s a day care right here, I just can’t believe that."

A​​ccording to an arrest report obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel , McDowell charged at a deputy on the scene "at full speed with a closed fist" and a "violent attack" ensued. The deputy said in the report that he fought back and eventually took McDowell into custody using a Taser.

The confrontation reportedly left the deputy "dazed" and injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns released a statement Tuesday acknowledging McDowell’s arrest.

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell, and are in the process of gathering more information," the statement, via the NFL Network , said. "We understand the severity of this matter, and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

According to the Sun-Sentinel, McDowell’s defense attorney said "apparently somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of, which explains some of his bizarre behavior."