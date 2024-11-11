Browns lineman reveals tragic stillbirth of son: 'Worst moment of my life'

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji shared a heartbreaking video to his Instagram this past Monday, saying that he and his wife, Kayla, are mourning the stillbirth of their son.

They were expecting their son to be born earlier in November.

"Everything was fine and going well, and this past Friday, Kayla couldn’t feel him," Adeniji said in the video. "She felt him earlier that morning so we went to the hospital…got an ultrasound…they put it on her stomach and didn’t hear anything."

Adeniji went on to say, "It was the worst moment of my life," as tears began to fill his eyes.

"I can’t describe it to anyone," Adeniji said.

Adeniji shared another post with their stillborn son, which included his thoughts on the tragic situation.

"It’s been a little over a week since we lost our boy," he said. "There’s been, anger, sadness, and emptiness. The fact that he is gone has set in now and nothing can change that. I’ll never get to see him grow up, and he’ll never get to read his journal I wrote for him. I miss him and I’ll miss him everyday for the rest of my life. Kayla and I want to remember him for all the happy times he gave us, and all the hard moments he got us through.

"As we continue with life, I don’t want anyone to treat me any different than before, or feel like they can’t say certain things around me. I still love kids and still want to [be] happy for all my friends in their good moments. I know my little soldier is up there watching us and giving us strength.

"Everyday that god continues to wake me up I will do right by him and make him proud. This will be hard, but that’s life. Always has been and probably always will be."

Adeniji ended his letter by saying he appreciates everyone’s prayers and support through this tough time he and his wife are going through.

The sixth-round pick out of Kansas played his first three seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals before playing four games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

Adeniji has yet to take a regular-season snap for the Browns, as he’s currently on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

