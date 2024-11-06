Browns GM noncommittal on Deshaun Watson's future: 'It's always possible'

Since trading for Deshaun Watson and giving him a lucrative contract extension, the Cleveland Browns have been steadfast in their commitment to Watson as the franchise quarterback.

However, as Watson deals with a torn Achilles and more off-the-field controversy, Browns GM Andrew Berry’s remarks about Watson’s future in Cleveland have noticeably changed.

Berry spoke with reporters Wednesday after the NFL trade deadline and after he dealt Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions.

In the interview, Berry was noncommittal on Watson’s future for the first time since he was given what, at the time, was a record five-year, $230 million extension.

"It’s always possible," Berry replied about Watson playing for the Browns again.

"Really, our focus with Deshaun, I would say for any player with a season-ending injury and a major injury, is first and foremost to make sure that he gets healthy. Everything else, we’ll deal with at a later moment."

That’s not the most confident answer about a player, but Watson didn’t really give the Browns a reason to be confident about him leading the offense moving forward.

Before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 7, Watson was arguably the worst quarterback in the NFL. The Browns’ offense could never find a rhythm.

Watson went 1-6 this year as the team’s starter, throwing for 1,148 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also is the most sacked quarterback in the NFL this season with 33. Of course, that’s not entirely on him. The offensive line has struggled too.

Things were promising for Watson in 2023 when he went 5-1. But he dealt with injuries throughout the season to the point Joe Flacco took over and led Cleveland to a playoff berth.

According to ESPN, Watson, who has started just 19 games over the last three seasons, has a 33.8 total QBR since his Browns debut. That is the second worst ranking among qualifying quarterbacks.

Watson is owed $46 million each of the next two seasons as part of his fully guaranteed deal before he is a free agent again in 2027, leaving the Browns in quarterback hell.

Berry blamed the entire team for its struggles in 2024.

"When you don’t play well on offense, obviously your starting quarterback and your play-caller will get the most criticism," he said.

"[But] it comes down to organization and synchronization. There’s just a lot of shared ownership across the different position groups in terms of why we didn’t perform."

Could Berry be sensing what fans already feel is the end of the Watson era in Cleveland?

