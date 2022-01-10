Browns' Kevin Stefanski expects Baker Mayfield to 'bounce back' next season

Baker Mayfield is expected to return to the Cleveland Browns next season, and head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the former No. 1 overall pick will return to form in 2022.

"I fully expect him to bounce back next year," Stefanski said, via ESPN .

Mayfield, who dealt with a handful of injuries this year, completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 passing yards, a career-low 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Browns went 6-8 in Mayfield’s starts, and he missed two games due to injury and one because he was on the COVID-19 list.

"Baker fought through those injuries, was medically cleared to play each of those weeks and practiced throughout those weeks and felt good," Stefanski said Monday, via WKYC . "I don’t think Baker’s using any of that as an excuse and not denying that guys play through injuries."

During his last two starts of the season, Mayfield certainly wasn’t at his best. In a 24-22 loss to the Packers, Mayfield threw four interceptions, and he followed that up by completing only 42% of his passes in a Week 17 loss to the Steelers.

Mayfield is under contract through 2022 on his fifth-year option.