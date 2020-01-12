Cleveland Browns to hire Kevin Stefanski as next head coach: reports

The Cleveland Browns will hire Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported Sunday.

Stefanski served as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator during the 2019 season. He was with the Vikings since the 2006 and was an assistant, assistant quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, running backs coach and quarterbacks coach before moving into the offensive coordinator role.

According to ESPN, Stefanski was the runner-up for the Browns’ job last season before it was given to Freddie Kitchens. The Browns fired Kitchens at the end of the 2019 season.