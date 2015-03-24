Browns-Falcons Capsule

CLEVELAND (6-4) at ATLANTA (4-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cleveland 6-4, Atlanta 5-5

SERIES RECORD — Browns lead 10-3

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Browns 20-10, Oct. 10, 2010

LAST WEEK — Browns lost to Texans 23-7; Falcons beat Panthers 19-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Browns No. 17, Falcons No. 22

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (15), PASS (14).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (30), PASS (11).

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (24), PASS (6).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (24), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Despite record, Browns are tied for last in AFC North. Despite record, Falcons are tied for first in NFC South. ... Browns WR Josh Gordon returns after serving 10-game suspension for violating NFL's drug policy. Gordon led league with 1,646 yards receiving in just 14 games last season. ... Of Gordon's 14 career TDs, 13 have been longer than 20 yards. ... Browns have forced 13 turnovers in past five games, most in league during span. ... Browns QB Brian Hoyer set franchise record with 30 incompletions against Houston. ... Hoyer is 9-4 as starter but future remains uncertain and big road win could help chances to re-sign with Browns. ... Cleveland hasn't won consecutive road games since 2008. ... Atlanta K Matt Bryant has made 16 of 18 field-goal attempts this season, his only misses coming from 57 and 59 yards. ... Falcons WR Roddy White is 42nd receiver in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards receiving. He is 59 yards away from passing TE Shannon Sharpe (10,060) for 41st on career list. ... Falcons, averaging just 96.1 yards per game on ground, will look to bolster those numbers against Cleveland defense that has struggled to stop run. ... Falcons are playing first home game in six weeks. ... Atlanta is 38-14 at Georgia Dome in Mike Smith's seven years as coach.

___

