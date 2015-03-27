Browns enter Week 2 of coach search

Philadelphia coach Andy Reid says he has not received paperwork from Cleveland to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg for their coaching job.

Mornhinweg is believed to be on Browns president Mike Holmgren's list of potential replacements for Eric Mangini, fired last week after consecutive 5-11 seasons. Mornhinweg played for Holmgren and has coached on his staff, and their relationship could give him an advantage to become Cleveland's fifth coach since 1999. Mornhinweg went 5-27 in 2001-02 with Detroit.

Holmgren and general manager Tom Heckert have interviewed St. Louis offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Atlanta's Mike Mularkey. They're also expected to speak with New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell this week.