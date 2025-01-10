Browns' Deshaun Watson ruptures Achilles for second time, putting 2025 season in doubt: report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ruptured an Achilles again and needed another surgery to repair it, according to a new report.

Watson originally tore an Achilles Oct. 20.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said during a press conference this week the quarterback had a setback, and tests showed the new tear, according to the NFL Network.

The surgery leaves Watson’s status for the 2025 season in doubt.

Without Watson, the Browns could turn to the NFL Draft or free agency to replace him.

The team holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and will have the opportunity to select top quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward if the Tennessee Titans don’t take one of them with the No. 1 overall pick.

The trade for Watson a few years ago has hampered the Browns, who gave up a lot of draft capital and signed him to an exorbitant deal.

The Browns gave up first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, in addition to other picks, to acquire him from the Houston Texans.

On top of the draft capital the Browns gave the Texans to acquire him, they signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

With Watson’s play and off-field issues, the contract has quickly become a nuisance.

In his three seasons with the team, Watson has played 19 games.

Watson was suspended for 11 games two seasons ago after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during scheduled massage sessions.

Before getting injured this season, Watson struggled on the field.

The former Clemson quarterback completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,148 yards while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions in seven starts. The Browns were 1-6 in his starts this season.

To make matters worse for the Browns, Baker Mayfield, who they replaced with Watson, is flourishing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Mayfield, the Bucs have won back-to-back NFC South titles.

Depending on how things end up with Watson’s injury and who the Browns bring in at quarterback this offseason, there is a chance Watson has played his last snap with the Browns.

