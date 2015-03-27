Browns DB Nick Sorensen has movement in extremities after being taken off field on backboard

The Cleveland Browns were relieved Nick Sorensen seemed to make a quick recovery from a scary situation.

Sorensen was sprinting down the field after a kickoff when he was blocked simultaneously by Caleb Campbell and Andre Fluellen of the Detroit Lions in a preseason game.

That hit sent him to his back and led to him being carted off the field and taken to a hospital.

Browns coach Eric Mangini said tests were negative and he was on his way back from the hospital soon after Detroit's 35-27 preseason victory.

Sorensen's teammates on the kickoff team dropped to a knee, grabbed hands and bowed their heads when he was being evaluated on the field by both team's medical personnel. Cleveland's entire team and coaching staff later walked across the field to get closer to him.

"It's horrible whenever you see somebody laying down on the field," Mangini said. "It's a reminder of how tough this game is, how things can change so dramatically."