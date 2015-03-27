Broncos' Prater among AFC players of the week

After drilling a pair of clutch 50-yard kicks, the Denver Broncos' Matt Prater has been named an AFC player of the week.

Prater won the special teams award after playing a big role in the Broncos' 13-10 overtime victory against Chicago on Sunday. He connected on a 59-yard field goal at the end of regulation before booting a 51-yarder with 8:34 left in the extra period.

It was his third overtime field goal of 2011 -- he hit a 52-yarder to deliver a Week 7 victory against Miami, and made a 37-yarder in the final minute of overtime in a Week 12 win at San Diego.

The offensive award went to Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who turned in a record-setting performance in a 34-27 victory at Washington.

He recorded six receptions for a career-high 160 yards and scored twice. Gronkowski's first touchdown was his 14th of the season, and set a record for most TDs by a tight end in a single season. His 160 receiving yards were the most by a tight end since San Diego's Antonio Gates posted 167 in a December 6, 2009 contest.

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs earned the defensive honor. He totaled five tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles in Baltimore's 24-10 victory over Indianapolis. He leads the AFC with 13 sacks, and needs 2 1/2 to set a team record for most sacks in a season.