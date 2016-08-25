Broncos offense says it will be stronger this season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) The Denver Broncos rode a dominant defense to the Super Bowl title last season, but this year the offense wants to carry its share of the responsibility.

It seems improbable after Peyton Manning retired and his backup, Brock Osweiler, signed as a free agent with Houston, but the players believe this year's offensive unit is stronger than last year's. Denver netted 5,688 yards, its lowest total since 2011.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian gets a chance to prove the offense is better when Denver faces the Los Angeles Rams' strong defense in Saturday's preseason game. Siemian was a full participant in Thursday's practice and will start for the second straight game.

Denver's offense in the first two games has been heavy on the pass while coach Gary Kubiak tries to decide on a starter.