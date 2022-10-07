Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Broncos lose two players, including former All-Pro, for season with leg injuries

The Broncos just lost RB Javonte Williams last week to a torn ACL

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
The Denver Broncos had injury added to insult after Thursday's awful 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

They lost left tackle Garett Bolles to a broken leg and cornerback Ronald Darby to a torn ACL. Both are out for the season.

Bolles was carted off the field with 3:20 left in the game while the Broncos were driving and hoping for a score to put the game away. Instead, Russell Wilson threw an interception, giving Matt Ryan and the Colts life. 

The Colts tied the game with a field goal and won in overtime.

Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Darby suffered his injury in the first half Thursday.

The Broncos also lost Tim Patrick in the preseason and Javonte Williams last week to torn ACLs.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is carted off the field during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.  

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is carted off the field during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/David Becker)

Bolles was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020 and is in his sixth season with the Broncos, having been drafted 20th overall in 2017.

Darby was in his second year of a three-year, $30 million deal with Denver. He spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team.

Ronald Darby of the Denver Broncos lines up during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Ronald Darby of the Denver Broncos lines up during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 2-3 Broncos will travel to Los Angeles Monday night to face the division rival Chargers.