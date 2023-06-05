Broncos legend Terrell Davis made into meme after broadcast captures hilarious moment during NBA Finals

NFL Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis was on the unfortunate end of a camera lens during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on Sunday night.

The Heat stormed back in the fourth quarter on the road to win Game 2, 111-108, to even up the Finals. And during that fourth-quarter comeback, Davis was seen in the stands with a dejected face while Heat fans were high-fiving around him after a bucket.

The internet had a field day with this new meme that organically came with a quick cut to the stands during ESPN’s broadcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Terrell Davis is having fun," one Twitter user said as a still shot sees Davis wearing a pink sweatshirt while looking upset.

"Terrell Davis is sick," another user tweeted.

The three-time All-Pro spent his entire career with the Broncos, and despite being a California native, it’s safe to say that he was rooting for the home team in Game 2.

The Nuggets had a chance to tie it and force overtime with a last-second shot by Jamal Murray. But the step-back attempt was just short, hitting off the front rim and bouncing away from the net to end it.

NBA FINALS: MIAMI'S FOURTH-QUARTER EXPLOSION LEADS TO GAME 2 WIN OVER NUGGETS

Now, the series heads to Miami for Games 3 and 4 before returning to Denver for Game 5.

Davis spent seven seasons in the NFL, totaling 7,607 yards with 60 rushing touchdowns over 78 regular-season games. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion as well as the 1998 MVP and Super Bowl XXXII MVP.

Davis’s career was cut short due to a brutal knee injury after his historic 1998 season. He amassed 2,008 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns that year, becoming just the eighth player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season in league history.

He tried to get back to his old form for three seasons, but he only played a total 17 games from 1999 to 2001 before hanging up his cleats for good.

Davis was eventually recognized by the Hall in 2017 as his bust was made to be forever enshrined in Canton.

Now, Davis will be forever enshrined online after being caught at just the right moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But don’t fret, Terrell, even legends like Michael Jordan have been made into a meme over the years.