Broncos' Jerry Jeudy carted off field with hamstring injury during joint practice with Rams

Injury continues to haunt Jerry Jeudy as the Denver Broncos receiver was carted off the training camp field Thursday with a right hamstring injury.

It was during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams where Jeudy pulled up during an 11-on-11 drill with both teams. He was running a route but grabbed at his right hamstring and couldn’t even get into the cart by himself.

Broncos new head coach Sean Payton said it was a hamstring injury and that an MRI will determine its severity.

Denver is hoping it’s nothing too serious, considering they’ve already lost wideout Tim Patrick for the year after he tore his left Achilles tendon early in training camp. It’s the second straight season he’ll miss.

The Broncos also released KJ Hamler, the slot receiver who is dealing with a heart condition. The team intends to bring him back once he’s recovered.

Injuries have been a problem for Jeudy over the last two seasons. He missed two games last year after battling rib and ankle injuries, and a high right ankle sprain in 2021 forced the Alabama standout to miss six games.

Jeudy is considered the No. 1 receiver for Russell Wilson in the Broncos’ new offensive system under Payton.

The entire offense struggled under then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, but Jeudy managed to set career highs in receiving yards (972), catches (67) and touchdowns (six) over 15 games. Those numbers were expected to get better, with Jeudy potentially notching his first 1,000-yard season in Payton’s scheme.

Now, the Broncos and Jeudy will hold their collective breath as they await MRI results to see how much time, if any, he’ll have to miss with the regular season right around the corner.

If he is to miss significant time, the Broncos can look outside the organization for help. There are several veteran wide receivers the free agent market, including Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Golladay.

But Courtland Sutton will certainly be expected to increase his production while rookie Marvin Mims Jr.'s role would get a bump as well. The Broncos also have Brandon Johnson and Marquez Callaway on the depth chart.