Broncos' Jarrett Stidham, wife Kennedy commemorate QB's first win as NFL starter: 'Now time to celebrate'

Jarrett Stidham has bounced around since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. But on Sunday, the veteran got his first opportunity to start for the Denver Broncos.

Stidham was named the starter for Week 17 after Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson was abruptly benched, partly due to an apparent injury guaranteed in his contract. Stidham had somewhat of an uneven performance this past Sunday, but he did enough to help lift the Broncos to a 16-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos win marked Stidham's first win of his NFL career as a starter. The victory also sparked a reaction from one of Stidham's biggest supporters, his wife Kennedy.

"Last home game, first start in the orange & blue, first career win!!" Kennedy wrote over a photo that was put on display on the big screen at Empower Field, which read: "WIN."

Kennedy is a former Baylor University soccer player, the school where Stidham's college football career began. The quarterback eventually transferred to Auburn.

She also posted a series of celebratory posts to her Instagram story, including a video of what appeared to be a postgame toast.

A sperate photo showed Stidham and Kennedy walking out of the Broncos home stadium with their one-year-old daughter Lennon. "Now time to celebrate," the caption read.

Another video showed Stidham raising a glass during a dinner with a group of friends. "Cheers to many things!!! but most of all this team fam," Kennedy wrote over the video.

Stidham and Kennedy have been married since 2019.

The 27-year-old signal caller completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 224 yards, with one touchdown. First-year Broncos coach Sean Payton praised Stidham for his ability to remain calm under pressure.

"(Stidham) was collected, calm," Payton said after the game. "He was efficient in and out of the huddle."

Auburn's blowout win over Purdue in the 2018 Music City Bowl previously marked Stidham's most recent victory as a starting quarterback.

The Broncos will close out the season when they travel to Las Vegas this weekend for a matchup with the Raiders.