Published
Last Update March 17, 2017

Broncos, Elway salute Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing

By Tom Jensen | FoxSports
2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Kobalt 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Las Vegas, NV USA Sunday 12 March 2017 Martin Truex Jr, Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER BOATS Toyota Camry celebrates his win with a burnout World Copyright: Nigel Kinrade/LAT Images ref: Digital Image 17LAS1nk07779

The good people of Denver love their Furniture Row Racing team, the only major Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team based in Colorado instead of the Charlotte area.

When Furniture Row's Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go to win Sunday's Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the quickly were congratulated on Twitter by the Denver Broncos and by the team's executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway.

And it's safe to say that Furniture Row likes Denver as much as Denver likes its hometown race team.