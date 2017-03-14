Broncos, Elway salute Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing

The good people of Denver love their Furniture Row Racing team, the only major Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team based in Colorado instead of the Charlotte area.

When Furniture Row's Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go to win Sunday's Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the quickly were congratulated on Twitter by the Denver Broncos and by the team's executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway.

And it's safe to say that Furniture Row likes Denver as much as Denver likes its hometown race team.