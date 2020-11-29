Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Broncos’ Drew Lock apologizes for not wearing mask: 'An honest mistake, but one I will own'

Lock's statement comes after reports that the NFL is investigating the team for the quarterbacks not wearing masks

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock issued an apology on Sunday after he and three other quarterbacks were ruled ineligible for Sunday’s game after not following the NFL’s COVID safety protocols. 

Lock issued a lengthy statement on Twitter first defending his team’s handling of the pandemic before admitting that he and the entire quarterback lineup had a lapse in judgment that led the Broncos to activate wide receiver Kendall Hinton for Sunday’s game against New Orleans Saints

“As Proud member of the Denver Broncos, I can attest that our entire team has taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, following all the rules to keep each other safe,” his statement read. “We’re tested daily, get quick results, and are  confident our facility is a safe environment for everyone.”

He continued: “In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own. In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own.”

"I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough.”

Lock's statement comes after reports that the NFL is investigating the team for the quarterbacks not wearing masks for the entire duration of practice on Wednesday. Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts with No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel who tested positive that day after.

