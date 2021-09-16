Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones sheds light on Urban Meyer's coaching tactics

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s short tenure in the pros has already been examined under a microscope. Now, Meyer is reportedly getting criticism from his own locker room.

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones played for Meyer at Ohio State and offered some insight into the college football national champion head coach’s abilities. Jones told reporters Thursday Meyer needs to change his mentality when it comes to dealing with NFL players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Going from college to pros is always difficult no matter what the level is, whether coaching or playing. Especially because a lot of his philosophies are college-based, and you can’t do that with 30-plus men or even 25-plus men who have been around the league and know what they’re doing now and are well established. You got to shake things up in how you coach," Jones told reporters, via Pro Football Talk.

CBS Sports reported there was a "disconnect" between members of the Jaguars’ staff and Meyer as he dealt with his transition to the NFL. One source told the website Meyer had "everyone looking over their shoulders already."

RUSSELL WILSON FLOATS 'CRAZY' OVERTIME IDEA DURING RAIDERS-RAVENS GAME

"He becomes unhinged way too easily, and he doesn't know how to handle losing, even in the preseason. He loses it and wants to take over the drills himself. It's not good," the source told the site.

Jones said Thursday he wasn’t surprised by the reports coming out of the organization.

"I just know how he is. I’m not going to go into great detail about it, but no, it doesn’t surprise me," Jones said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Broncos and Jaguars meet on Sunday in Week 2.