Brodeur, Devils blank Predators

Newark, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - Martin Brodeur made 15 saves to notch his second shutout in as many starts, as the New Jersey Devils downed the Nashville Predators, 5-0, on Sunday at Prudential Center.

Jaromir Jagr and Marek Zidlicky each registered a goal and an assist, while Travis Zajac, Cam Janssen and Mattias Tedenby added a goal apiece for the Devils, who have won two of their last three games.

Carter Hutton allowed all five goals on 23 shots for the Predators, who went 0-for-6 on the power play and dropped their second straight game via shutout.

"We're not playing well defensively and giving up way too many chances," Predators captain Shea Weber said. "We're giving up odd-man rushes and not helping out our goalie. We need to play solid defensively in order to get offense."

Jagr opened the scoring 1:30 into the game with his 1,700th career point, as he picked up the puck just above the right circle and made his way through the slot before wristing a shot from the left circle that snuck under the glove of Hutton.

The Devils struck again early in the second, as Ryan Carter was denied on a nifty backhand chance, but Janssen was there to jam in the rebound for a 2-0 lead at 2:54.

"Contributing on a win is a great feeling," Janssen said.

New Jersey padded the lead on the power play just under six minutes later when Zidlicky rifled a heavy slapper from above the right circle that sailed past Hutton to make it 3-0 just five seconds after Nashville's Seth Jones was sent off for hooking.

The Devils then killed off a pair of power plays early in the third before Zajac buried a one-timer from the low left side at 12:57 for a 4-0 lead.

Tedenby tallied with under a minute left to account for the final margin.

Game Notes

Jagr now has 1,701 points in his NHL career, more than any other active player ... Brodeur recorded a 22-save shutout against the Flyers on Nov. 7 and now has 123 career shutouts, which is the most in NHL history ... Nashville has been shut out four times this season ... New Jersey went 1-for-4 on the power play.