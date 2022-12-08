Expand / Collapse search
Brittney Griner's release garners positive reaction from sports figures: 'She is coming home'

Griner was swapped for convicted arms dealer

Ryan Gaydos
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison on Thursday in a swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner’s release delighted the sports world after months of the Biden administration angling for her release from Russian custody since she was arrested in February, right before the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Brittany Griner is escorted by police before her hearing in Russia.

Brittany Griner is escorted by police before her hearing in Russia. (Getty Images)

Griner was arrested in February for bringing in vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport as she was returning to the country to play for a basketball league in the country.

About 10 months later, just weeks before the Christmas holiday, Griner is coming home.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, July 26, 2022. 

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, July 26, 2022.  (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS)

BRITTNEY GRINER RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN PRISON IN SWAP FOR CONVICTED ARMS DEALER

She was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow on Feb. 17 after Russian authorities said she had vape cartridges with cannabis oil inside her luggage. On Aug. 4, Griner was given a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty, arguing that she had been prescribed cannabis for her pain and inadvertently packed it. Her sentence was upheld in October, and she was later transferred to a penal colony.

FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, #42, is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Washington.

FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, #42, is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Washington. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Bout is known as the "Merchant of Death," and the possible swap for him was floated back in May. He was in the middle of a 25-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans relating to the support of a Colombian terrorist organization.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

