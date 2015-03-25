Brittney Griner thrilled at chance to finally play professionally, for up-tempo Mercury

next Image 1 of 2

Brittney Griner couldn't stop smiling at her introductory news conference with the Phoenix Mercury.

It's hard to blame her.

One of the most dominating players in the history of women's college basketball, Griner was selected by the Mercury with the No. 1 overall pick in Monday's WNBA draft.

The 6-foot-8 center brings with her a cache of talents, including scoring, rebounding, shot blocking and, most famously, dunking with ease.

Griner comes to the desert with the benefit of not having to carry a team as the No. 1 pick, joining a team that includes former league MVP Diana Taurasi and All-Stars Penny Taylor and Candice Dupree.