Brittany Mahomes stuns fans with Chiefs playoff game appearance days after giving birth

Brittany Mahomes may have shied away from the broadcast camera as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans on Saturday night, but she was at Arrowhead Stadium for the game.

Mahomes stunned NFL fans with her appearance at the AFC playoff game. Just a few days before, she gave birth to her and Patrick’s third child, Golden Raye.

Fans who saw Mahomes on the sideline to support her husband showered her with praise for showing up. She and Patrick announced the birth of their child on Monday.

Brittany Mahomes was pregnant throughout the 2024 NFL season and still managed to show up at most of the Chiefs’ home games at Arrowhead Stadium to support the quarterback and the team.

Patrick seemed to be worried about the timing of the birth. She was set to have the child the week in which the Chiefs could have had a playoff game. Patrick may have been in line to miss the birth if Kansas City didn’t win the games it needed to have homefield advantage and a first-round bye in the postseason.

Luckily, the Chiefs wrapped that up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

Patrick talked about their latest child on Wednesday.

"I’m good with three for right now," he told reporters on Tuesday. "We’ll see down the line maybe, but my goal was always three, so we’ve had three, and we’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on."

The family has two children already – Bronze and Sterling. Mahomes talked about how Brittany was doing after the birth of their newborn and how the other siblings are handling it.

"It’s been cool. I mean, I’m just supporting. Brittany crushed it," he said. "It’s been cool to welcome another baby girl in our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that. It’s been a lot of fun, and it was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital, so I got to watch a little bit. Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter."

The Chiefs will be at home for an AFC Championship Game either against the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens.