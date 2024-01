Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, detailed a serious scare with their 1-year-old son that led to an emergency room visit over the summer.

Mahomes went to Instagram to explain that her son, Bronze, had a severe peanut allergy that was not discovered until "one of the scariest experiences of [her] life" happened.

Now, she is hoping this scary situation can raise awareness about severe allergies in children.

"Like all moms, my kids’ safety and happiness is my number one priority," she said in a video posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Mahomes added that she received "an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience."

For Mahomes and her son, whose full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, learning about the allergy the hard way is something a parent never wants to go through because of how serious the situation can be. In this case, it was a wake-up call to Mahomes to help by using her platform.

That is why she partnered with AUVI-Q, an epinephrine injection used to treat allergic reactions in infants, to make this video, where both her children, including her daughter, Sterling Skye, were present.

"So I have an infant and a toddler, both who have severe food allergies, and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child," Mahomes said.

Mahomes did not elaborate on what exactly happened with her son, but it was enough to that immediate action was taken to get help.

She posted to Instagram in August when the incident occurred, saying they found out Bronze was "highly, highly allergic to peanuts."

"The safety of your child is your utmost important thing when you are out and about," she said.