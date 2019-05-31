British Olympian says medals were stolen from her home in robbery

A British Olympian distance runner said Wednesday thieves “ransacked” her home and stole some of her medals and jewelry.

Eilish McColgan, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2018 Rio Olympics, said she was “upset and angry” after she learned that her home had been targeted in a burglary. She said a family member found the home “trashed” when they went to check on her dog, according to BBC.

“This necklace is something they’ve stolen! Alongside all my other jewelry, British athletics medals and some commemorative medals from Olympics & Commonwealth Games! Please keep an eye out for these items around Manchester if you can!” McColgan tweeted.

McColgan asked Greater Manchester Police to investigate, but said no officers had been sent to her house for about six hours. Police said that fewer officers on the beat meant they would have to prioritize certain calls, according to the Guardian.

Authorities said they were investigating the break-in.

McColgan, from Dundee, Scotland, won the bronze medal at the 2017 European Indoor Championships in Belgrade and a silver medal in the 2018 European Championships.

She was in Sweden competing in the Diamond League and wasn’t at her home when the break-in occurred.