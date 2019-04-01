British boxer suspended after biting opponent during bout

An unbeaten British boxer was disqualified from a heavyweight bout Saturday and then suspended from the sport after biting his opponent on the chest.

Kash Ali was disqualified in the fifth round when the referee waved off the non-title match against David Price in Liverpool. Price could be seen with a bite mark on his chest.

The British Boxing Board of Control announced it suspended Ali pending a hearing. Ali also had his share of the purse – about $26,000 – withheld.

“I don't want to share a ring with an animal like that again,” Price told Sky News when asked if he would agree to a rematch with Ali.

Ali could be facing a ban of more than a year. In 1999, Adrian Dodson was suspended for 18 months after biting Alain Bonnamie in a fight.

