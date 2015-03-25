Brian Vickers to miss remainder of NASCAR season with blood clot in calf

Brian Vickers will miss the rest of the NASCAR season because of a blood clot in his right calf.

The clot was found after a Monday examination. He was placed on blood-thinning medication that will prevent him from racing. Vickers missed 25 races in 2010 with blood clots.

Michael Waltrip Racing previously planned to use Michael Waltrip in this week's race at Talladega. The team said it will decide later on its driver for the No. 55 Toyota for the remaining four races.

There was no immediate word from Joe Gibbs Racing on who will finish the Nationwide Series schedule for Vickers.

Vickers was scheduled to participate in a Monday test at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but MWR had Brett Moffitt ready to drive.